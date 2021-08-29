LEWISBURG — Bucknell will likely need to rely on a lot of younger players during the football season.
Of the 90 players on the Bison’s roster, 64 are either freshmen or sophomores.
“You’d like not to be in that situation,” Bucknell coach Dave Cecchini said. “We do have a lot of freshmen and sophomores who are going to be impacting this football season. That’s not something you typically want.”
However, Cecchini likes what he has in those classes.
“We are bigger, stronger, faster, more athletic than the prior two teams I’ve coached here at Bucknell,” Cecchini said. “It’s the experience factor. It’s the maturity factor. We need to hit the fast forward button to get to that point. When we get to that point, we’re going to be a very good football team.”
Both the freshmen and sophomore classes went through their first preseason this summer, but the sophomores have already experienced an abbreviated four game season. Bucknell went 2-2 in the spring, ending the season with a loss in the first Patriot League Championship game.
“They were well ahead,” Cecchini said of his sophomores in their first preseason. “Their maturity, confidence, leadership were way ahead. Where they weren’t ahead was in certain things like, ‘We’re lifting in the Berger weight room.’ ‘Well coach, I don’t know what that is.’ They still are doing some freshman-like things, just because of how different Bucknell was for their entire freshman year. They’re not quite as experienced as a typical sophomore class for me.”
Wide receiver Dominic Lyles, a senior captain, said the younger players will be fine once they get into a handful of games.
“You have to just throw them in the fire,” Lyles said. “I’m talking to them about having the right mentality, and taking it seriously day-in and day-out. But until they’re thrown in the fire — like I was as a sophomore — it’s hard to really understand. I believe they’re going to be ready for it.”
Lyles, who has 74 catches for 932 yards in his career, will likely be the top target for quarterback Tarrin Earle. Lyles caught 31 passes in the spring, and the next two wide receivers — Brandon Sanders and John McGuire — combined for 28 receptions. McGuire graduated in the spring, and Sanders transferred to Rutgers.
“Brandon and I, we always depended on each other,” Lyles said. “He leaned on me; I leaned on him. It was the same with John McGuire. We all depended on each other. Now I look at the younger receivers. They might not be as experienced as me or Brandon or (McGuire), but I still have the same expectation to lean on them, and have them lean on me.”
Lyles said he didn’t have to do anything extra this season to make up for that lost production.
“I’m going to make the most of my opportunities when they come my way,” Lyles said. “I’m depending on the other receivers and Tarrin to have that same mentality — that when their number is called, they’ll take advantage.”
Earle knows that he has a weapon in Lyles, who tied the program record with 14 receptions in a game last season.
“He’s the best receiver in the Patriot League, in my opinion,” Earle said. “Every time we have off time or extra sessions, we’re throwing together. We have great chemisty, and I know he’ll get open. I’m hoping to break all the single-season records with him.”
Earle completed 20 of 29 passes last year, but missed time with an injury. He has played in each of his seasons in Lewisburg, either in a back-up role or splitting time.
“Tarrin, he’s ready for it,” Lyles said. “He’s been my best friend and my roommate since our freshman year. He’s always been focused and a natural-born leader. ... He knows what it takes to start and win. Now it’s his team. I have full confidence in him.”
Earle said he’s been waiting for the opportunity to be the starter, and is ready to seize his chance.
“The (coaches) told me my time would come, and now my time is here,” Earle said. “I’m dead set on having a great senior year, and leading these guys. We’ve had an inconsistent offense for a while here. My main goal is to step outside of myself and say, ‘How are we going to be as great of an offense as we can be?’”
Cecchini said his senior captain has done everything the coach could want in the preseason.
“He’s done a phenomenal job as a captain, elected by his teammates,” Cecchini said. “He’s been the loudest voice, certainly with the offense, but probably with the entire team, as well. He’s done a great job there, and he’s also backed it up with his performance on the field. He’s been mentally very sharp, in shape. Everything he does, he’s doing it in the way you would hope a captain would be doing it, on the field and off.”
Earle has embraced his role as a captain and a senior leader.
“That’s worrying about all 90 guys on the team on and off the field, and I think especially off the field,” Earle said. “It’s easy on the field because we have a lot of grown men who love to play football.”
The Bison also return their top two running backs from the spring, senior Jared Cooper and sophomore Coleman Bennett.
Bucknell aims to build on the spring, which had some positives — sweeping Lehigh and Lafayette, and reaching the title game — but also some negatives.
“You take a lot of good things from it, and you leave the bad in the past and try to improve from it,” Earle said. “We got to the championship game, and created a buzz around this campus. We set the standard of that’s where we want to be. We want to be in the last game every year, competing for a championship.”