LEWISBURG — Bucknell University’s Freeman College of Management has broken into the top 20 of the “Best Undergraduate Business Schools 2022” rankings by Poets&Quants for Undergrads, the leading online publication for undergraduate business education news.
Bucknell’s Freeman College of Management, in just its fourth year as an independent college, is ranked No. 17 in this year’s rankings, which were released Thursday.
The rankings are based on a survey of more than 5,400 alumni and school-reported data. Recent graduates were asked about faculty availability and extracurricular activities among other topics. SAT scores, acceptance rates and other academic markers were also part of the process.
Last year’s record-breaking application cycle, in which the college admitted less than 23% of applicants and achieved a nearly 40% yield, helped Bucknell’s Freeman College earn a rank of 14 in the admissions category. And its success in creating a holistic on-campus living-learning experience for students helped the college rank No. 25 on the publication’s alumni satisfaction survey.