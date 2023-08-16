LEWISBURG — On Aug. 14, President John Bravman recognized four Bucknell employees with the 2023 Geiger and Zeller awards. These annual awards honor staff members who were nominated by colleagues for their willingness to go above and beyond for their coworkers and the students they serve.
The Walter C. Geiger Memorial AwardNamed in honor of the late director of the Bucknell physical plant, this award recognizes administrative staff who demonstrate sustained excellence and embrace Bucknell’s core competencies. This year’s recipients were Dana Mims, executive director, events management; and Dawayne Betzer, grounds manager, facilities.
Mims oversees the organization and execution of major campus events that bring thousands of Bucknellians together each year, including Homecoming & Family Weekend, the Bucknell Forum national speaker series, Senior Sunset, Commencement and Reunion. Mims’ behind-the-scenes efforts ensure that each event goes smoothly. Her work ethic, attention to detail, thoughtfulness toward others and ability to provide steady leadership under changing and challenging circumstances are characteristics Mims’ colleagues praised in their nominations. They described her as someone who “radiates positivity,” “works tirelessly” and is “level-headed, calm and strategic” regardless of obstacles.
Betzer supervises a team of 21 groundskeepers who are responsible for keeping the Bucknell campus operating smoothly and looking its best. From removing snow to maintaining athletics fields to setting the stage for critical events, including Commencement and Reunion, Betzer’s skills and leadership are visible across campus. Betzer’s nominating colleague praised him for always welcoming opportunities to help coworkers and students achieve their goals. For example, he works with Admissions to ensure that the areas of campus along the prospective-student tour route are pristine, and he collaborated with the senior class to support their inaugural tree-planting event and the construction of the Senior Tribute in the Grove. His nominator noted, “He is very positive in his outlook toward life and demonstrates that uplifting and accepting attitude in his dealings with vendors, students, faculty, staff and visitors.”
The John F. Zeller Memorial Award for Support Staff ExcellenceThis award honors the late vice president for business and fiscal affairs and general counsel emeritus at Bucknell, and recognizes support staff who demonstrate consistent excellence in the conduct of their responsibilities. This year’s recipients were Kim Schon, academic assistant, biomedical engineering; and Jack Reich, custodial section supervisor, facilities.
Schon’s colleagues credit her for creating a strong sense of community that enhances the biomedical engineering (BME) department, noting that she is responsible for maintaining a warm, welcoming environment that helps students feel supported and respected. Schon makes a point to get to know students and congratulate them for their accomplishments. As adviser to Bucknell’s Biomedical Engineering Society, she works closely with students to plan events such as E-week, social events, guest speakers and alumni panels. Schon’s close connection to students gives her insight into their unique perspectives, which has enabled her to be proactive in advocating for their needs. One colleague praised her by saying, “Kim is not just the face of BME in our office, she is the heart of BME.”
As custodial section supervisor for the Lower Campus, Reich is responsible for providing support for many high-level University events as well as external events. His role requires excellent communication and collaboration skills. Reich’s colleagues noted that he is a responsive problem-solver who is willing to make last-minute modifications and adjustments to ensure the University maintains its first-in-class reputation. Reich is recognized for building rapport with colleagues and students across campus and for championing a strong team mentality. As one coworker noted, “He gives monthly performance awards to his team and promotes lunchtime gatherings within his crew to build camaraderie. His outstanding teamwork and leadership skills are displayed daily.”
The University’s annual honors for employees also include the Maxwell Award, which recognizes cross-functional teams, project groups and task forces who make outstanding contributions to the Bucknell community. Because there were no eligible entries, a Maxwell Award was not presented this year.
All recipients were honored at an in-person ceremony and picnic for faculty and staff ahead of the opening of campus for the fall semester.