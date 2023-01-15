Driving to Bucknell on Dec. 3, I realized how quickly time passes. Wasn’t it only a few weeks before that I was On the Scene for the Bucknell Lifelong Learning Program (BILL) Spring Reception?
The fall end-of-term event was held at the Terrace Room at Langone Center. And, instead of being an afternoon reception, this time it was a brunch. and a lovely brunch it was.
After checking in, I saw that the Terrace Room was already filled with people. Mary Welker welcomed me and we spent some time catching up. Mary attends each BILL term and is very enthusiastic about the program.
The room looked festive with holiday decorations on each table. There were carved snowmen, Hershey Kisses, and snowflakes. Students’ artwork, poetry, and more were featured by the windows.
I tracked down Heather Wolf, program coordinator, for BILL. Her enthusiasm for the program is contagious. Heather introduced me to her son, Brian LeBlanc, who is a BILL instructor, offering classes in film.
I enjoyed talking with Heather Snow, Judy Marvin, and Logan Coney. Jeanie Eckrod was entranced by the view from the Terrace Room. I offered to take a few photos and send them to her.
John Peeler, Elaine Hopkins, Dennis MacAdam, and Mary and Bill Lahner were enjoying the brunch offerings which included bagels, assorted toppings, Danish, coffee, tea, mini-quiches, orange juice, and water.
Jeff Scheckter, Betsy Noyce, Farida Zaid, John and Genie Gerdes, Wolfe Gunter, Judy Ellis, Pam Benfer, and Ann Pusey were enjoying the morning. The guests were in a festive mood and enjoyed talking about the classes, their trip to Sicily, the excellent teachers, and the joy of learning and having new experiences all through their lives.
Heather Wolf welcomed everyone and told them that they are the reason for BILL’s success. Elaine Hopkins, who is in charge of curriculum, thanked the instructors and said that they are the “beating heart and soul” of BILL. A new addition for the term was “Armchair Travel.” Thom and Sue Travis talked about the new program.
Janice Butler was recognized for her beautiful decorations and Genie Gerdes thanked Heather Wolf and the hospitality team who planned the Fall Reception.
Guests watched a BILL slideshow and could relive the memories of the past term. A well-deserved round of applause rang out at the conclusion of the slideshow.
After the program, everyone continued to circulate and bask in the camaraderie. I spoke with Bob Kalin, Becky Perez, and Bev Neidert and said Hi to Patty Gaugler and Ann Longenbach.
The BILL reception was held during the World Cup. The game between the United States and The Netherlands was playing in the background for people who were interested, and there was lots of interest.
“Learning never exhausts the mind.” — Leonardo da Vinci
If you’d like to find out more about BILL, please contact: 570-522-0105, lifelonglearning@bucknell.edu
Happy New Year! May 2023 be a happy and healthy one for you and your family!
Until next time...
Look for Freddi Carlip, of Lewisburg, at coming “scenes.” She can be reached by e-mail at onthescenefsc@gmail.com