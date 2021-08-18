The Daily Item
Bucknell men’s soccer coach Brendan Nash is stepping away from the program, effective immediately, for personal reasons.
Matt Brown, an assistant under Nash, has been appointed interim coach for the season. At that time, a national search will be conducted to identify Bucknell’s next head men’s soccer coach.
Nash became the program’s 13th coach in 1999 after serving as the assistant coach for three seasons. In 22 seasons, Nash guided the Bison to 187 victories, the second-highest win total in team history. His teams captured Patriot League championships in 2006, 2009, 2010 and 2014.
Brown, who is from England, joined the Bucknell coaching staff in August 2019 after spending the previous year as the coach of both the men’s and women’s soccer teams at Shaw University.
Brown has also coached at the NCAA level as an assistant at Elon and Buffalo, as well as seven years of coaching experience in his native England.
Bucknell opens the 2021 season at nationally-ranked North Carolina next Thursday.