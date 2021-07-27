The Daily Item
Bucknell’s Coleman Bennett and Gavin Pringle were recognized on the Preseason All-Patriot League Football Team, the league office announced Tuesday.
Pringle, a two-time All-Patriot League defensive back, made his second straight preseason squad. Bennett, a sophomore running back, was selected as a return specialist on the preseason team.
Pringle, a junior, headlines the Bison secondary. In 15 career games, 11 of which were starts at cornerback, he has 78 tackles, 13 defended passes and two interceptions. As a freshman in 2019, he burst onto the scene by recording 11 pass breakups, the second-most by a Bison since 2004. The Patriot League leader in passes defended per game (1.1), he returned his first career interception 36 yards for a touchdown at Temple.
Bennett made the most of his abbreviated freshman season, returning 10 kickoffs for a team-best 226 yards. In addition, he paced Bucknell in rushing attempts (35) and finished second in rushing yards (97). His breakout performance came against Fordham, in which he logged a season-high 186 all-purpose yards on 34 rushing yards, 24 receiving yards and 128 kick return yards. He also ran for his first collegiate touchdown, a 23-yard score, and returned the opening kickoff 76 yards during that contest.
The Bison were picked to finish fifth in the Patriot League based on a vote by the league’s coaches and sports information directors. Defending champion Holy Cross, Fordham and Lafayette were tabbed as the top-three teams. Lehigh was picked to finish fourth. Georgetown, which did not play in the spring, was picked sixth, and Colgate was predicted to finish seventh.
Fordham had both the preseason offensive (quarterback Tim DeMorat) and defensive (linebacker Ryan Greenhagen) players of the year.
Bucknell will host five games during its 136th season of competition. The Bison’s 2021 slate includes FBS program Army West Point, two Ivy League teams and defending NEC champion Sacred Heart.
During the 2021 spring campaign, Bucknell earned a spot in the first-ever Patriot League Championship Game.