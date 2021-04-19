LEWISBURG — Bucknell professors Sarah Lower and Doug Collins were awarded a $642,000 National Science Foundation grant, funds to be used for a five-year study into "dark" fireflies.
While fireflies are recognized for the light they flash at night, some of the insects in the firefly family bring a light show to their courting ritual. Some have lost the ability to produce light as adults.
The researchers will compare North American firefly species that use light versus pheromone signals in seeking and finding mates. Through their analysis, they hope to identify common patterns in the chemical, genetic and behavioral changes associated with the two forms of mating communication. Their research will dramatically expand the genomic data available on fireflies, enabling substantial advances in conservation studies. Lower previously published one of the most complete genomes for a firefly in conjunction with another research project.
“There are many species that have lost that ability to bioluminesce as adults that are known as dark fireflies. Instead of coming out at night, they come out during the daytime,” Lower said. “For a nocturnal species, that light is really important as a mating signal, but if you’re a day-active dark firefly, you don’t have the benefit of light. Instead, we think that they’re using chemicals or pheromones and smell to communicate.”
That’s where Collins comes in. He plans to figure out which chemicals are being emitted by the dark fireflies as pheromones.
“We think that these dark fireflies emit gaseous chemicals that are used as pheromones. My research group is going to try to identify those gases, which is actually a very tough thing to do,” Collins says. “One of those reasons is that we’ll be trying to analyze these chemicals at very low concentrations.”
Collins and his research team also plans to analyze a waxy, sticky film that’s secreted by the fireflies on their backs.
“We’re going to take very small samples of that material without hurting them and find out if we can distinguish different species by the chemical signature on their backs,” he says. “The reason that’s significant is because they also use that waxy coating for communication, it seems, and when they get in close contact, they use their antenna or other parts of their body to detect the chemical mixture in that waxy film.
Collins adds that his lab is well equipped to measure gases and organic films, enabling the researchers to hit the ground running. Some of the grant funding will also be used to acquire new equipment for chemical analysis. A large portion will also support large-scale genomic analysis of both lighted and dark fireflies.