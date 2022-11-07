LEWISBURG — With last year’s leading scorer starting an hour down the road on Monday night, one question the Bucknell men’s basketball team had to answer was who was going to pick up the scoring with Andrew Funk’s 18 points per game now at Penn State.
The answer, at least on the opening night against Division III Lebanon Valley, was everybody.
Six Bison scored in double-figures, and Bucknell won by more points than any team in the 128-year history of the program in a 113-52 romp at Sojka Pavilion.
Bucknell tied a school record with 21 3-pointers, shooting 60 percent from the field and nearly 54 percent from 3. Ten different players scored at least six points for BU which led to the largest margin of victory in program history, surpassing the 90-41 win over Dickinson in 1995 and 81-30 over Elizabethtown in 1994.
“Any time you shoot 42-of-70, we’re going to do nothing but celebrate wins around here, but I’m not sure that’s realistic,” Bucknell coach Nathan Davis said. “That’s always the goal.”
The Bison stumbled out of the gates falling behind 8-0 thanks to five quick points from Collin Jones, a 22-point game a scorer a year ago, and former Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I player of the year from Central Mountain. In response, Bucknell ripped off nine in a row to take a brief lead.
“We were maybe a little nervous in the first minutes, and we responded well after falling behind,” Davis said.
The teams traded buckets for a few possessions before BU got hot. The Bison held LVC scoreless for nearly seven minutes on the defensive end, and went on an 18-0 run to turn a 17-16 lead into a 35-16 runaway.
Josh Adoh hit consecutive 3s to start the spurt and then hit the glass for a putback to jumpstart the run. Six different players scored in the game-changing run.
“I always look to bring energy on the defensive end first. That’s how I get my minutes,” Adoh said after he scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds in 21 minutes. “Defense is my focus and the offense will come.”
“Thing you never worry about with Josh is effort, he’s one of the harder workers I have seen in 20 years of doing this,” Davis said.
The Bison hit 9 3-pointers in the opening half including 4-of-5 from sophomore Elvin Edmonds. His fourth 3-pointer of the half, with 2:22 to play, put BU up 46-22.
“I was just doing my job,” Edmonds, who also added a game-high eight assists, said. “It was a good shooting night. My teammates got me the ball when I was open.”
The long-range barrage continued early in the second half as the Bison hit four more 3-pointers in the first three minutes of the second half and 10 of the first 12 to pull away quickly.
Edmonds and Adoh both scored 18 points while center Andre Screen added 12 points, 8 rebounds and 2 blocks. Xander Rice added 14, while Ian Motto (11), Brady Muller (11) also hit double figures.
Bucknell hosts Niagara at 4 p.m. Saturday.