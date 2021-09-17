The Daily Item
Bucknell will host Penn at 6 p.m. tonight in its home opener.
The Bison (0-2) struggled on the road last week against No. 11 Villanova. Bucknell was without several key players due to injury, but expect to have senior captain Dominic Lyles, the team’s top wide receiver, back tonight.
Penn is playing its first game since November 2019, after the Ivy League did not play sports last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Quakers are 30-5 all-time against the Bison, and have won seven straight games, including a 34-17 win in 2018.
Bucknell’s last win in the series came in 1999. The Bison are 6-4 in their last 10 home openers.
Also in Valley college football, Susquehanna hits the road today to take on Moravian at 1 p.m.
The River Hawks (2-0) needed five overtimes to top Franklin & Marshall last week in their Centennial Conference opener.
Susquehanna has won three of its last four games against Moravian, including a 31-7 win in 2019. The River Hawks trailed 7-0 after the first quarter in that contest.