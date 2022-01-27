LEWISBURG — Bucknell University officials are saying in spite of the challenges associated with the ongoing pandemic, the university has set a new application record for a second consecutive year.
As of Jan. 17, Bucknell had received 11,364 applications — more than 100 more than last year’s record of 11,263. Vice President for Enrollment Management Lisa Keegan expects the University to receive approximately 200 more applications before May, according to a press release.
Prior to the last two years, the previous record was 10,967 applications in 2015.
This year’s record applicant pool includes a 15-percent increase in applications from international students, a 7.5-percent increase from students of color and an 18.5-percent increase from students who would be the first in their family to attend college, the release said. There was also a slight increase in religious diversity among the applicants.
“Our team was able to resume some fall travel to high schools and college fairs, and we have been welcoming prospective students to the University through campus tours and small-scale open house events,” Keegan says. “We have experienced increases in applications from the South and West and attribute that success to Bucknell’s presence with regional representatives in California and Florida.”
