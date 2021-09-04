The Daily Item
FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Sacred Heart defeated Bucknell 21-0 on Saturday in the football season opener for both teams.
The Pioneers (1-0) pulled away from the Bison in the second half, scoring two of their three touchdowns after halftime. All-American running back Julius Chestnut led the way for Sacred Heart, rushing for 170 yards and a touchdown.
Bucknell (0-1) got a good effort from its defense early. With 31 seconds remaining in the first quarter, the Bison came up with their biggest stop of the half. The Pioneers were poised just outside of the red zone, having marched 65 yards in 14 plays to Bucknell’s 21-yard line. Facing fourth-and -3, Sacred Heart gave the ball to Chestnut, who Ben Allen and Ryan Betz teamed to tackle for no gain.
The Pioneers broke the scoreless deadlock with 32 seconds left before halftime. Marquez McCray found L.J. Haskett for a 32-yard touchdown catch to finish off a five-play, 60-yard drive.
Sacred Heart threatened to extend its lead on its first drive of the third quarter, but Sterling Deary forced a fumble at the Bison’s 15-yard line. The ball bounced off another player before landing in the hands of a diving Nathaniel Carson.
Bucknell failed to capitalize on its resulting drive. The Pioneers responded by putting together a 14-play, 60-yard scoring drive of their own, which was capped by Chestnut’s 2-yard touchdown run.
The Bison’s best scoring opportunity of the second half came after forcing Sacred Heart to punt from its own end zone. They took over at the Pioneers’ 35-yard line but couldn’t take advantage of their favorable field position.
Sacred Heart scored its third touchdown right after that failed drive. Malik Grant’s 4-yard touchdown run was set up by a 40-yard catch by Naseim Brantley.
The Pioneers had advantages in total offense (455-143), first downs (24-11) and time of possession (34:20-25:37). Bucknell was shut out for the first time since Sept. 9, 2017.
Bucknell played the majority of the second half without starting quarterback and team captain Tarrin Earle. They also lost captain Jacob Russ, an anchor on the offensive line, to injury. Fellow captains Grayson Cherubino and Dominic Lyles, a 2021 Spring All-Patriot League honoree, missed the game to injury and illness respectively.
Earle totaled 39 yards on 6-for-14 passing, and rushed for 29 yards on five carries. Nick Semptimphelter was 2-of-8 passing for 26 yards in relief. Coleman Bennett paced the Bison with 33 rushing yards. Connor Holmes and Damian Harris tied for the team-high in receiving yards (23).
For the Pioneers, McCray was 15-of-27 passing for 161 yards and one touchdown.
The Bison travel to Villanova for a 6 p.m. game next Saturday.