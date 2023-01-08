LEWISBURG — Three Bucknell engineering students who have a soft spot for animals have teamed up to help make life a little easier for a lovable and energetic Golden Retriever named Doug.
Doug was born missing a portion of his right front leg, so he was given to a family that was eventually unable to continue with his care because they worked such long hours. MaryAnn Stanton and her family had been dog sitting for Doug and they just fell in love with him.
“He’s the sweetest boy — he loves to play and snuggle,” she said. “Our other dogs — Willy, a one-eyed Great Dane we rescued, and Hazel, our original black lab, accepted him and he’s now a fully integrated member of the pack.”
The idea for a prothetic leg came from Doug’s veterinarian.
“At our first visit, our vet recommended a prosthetic for Doug,” said Stanton. “The extra work and pressure on his left front leg is enormous, as it’s doing the work of both legs. While he doesn’t know any differently, eventually he will develop arthritis ... as a result.”
Stanton is the director of development for University Advancement at Bucknell University so she knew the university’s College of Engineering students often engage in design projects. She reached out to Associate Dean of Engineering, Erin Jablonski who shared her email with other faculty. When her email reached Professor Donna Ebenstein, she then reached out to her students.
Three senior students responded — Emily O’Shea and Grace Adams are biomedical engineering students and Will Carcieri is a mechanical engineering student.
O’Shea explained, “Will and I are co-presidents of a club on campus, e-Nable, that 3D prints upper-limb prosthetics for local clients — such as fingers and hands.” The national organization, she continued has a Bucknell chapter and Grace is also a club member.
Adams, O’Shea and Carcleri are in the same group for their Biomedical Senior Design project, a year-long capstone project designing a prototype of a medical device that solves a need in a specific area of the health industry.
“We are on the pediatric surgery team,” O’Shea said. “Dr. Ebenstein is also our advisor for this project, and as we were discussing Doug more during a project meeting, Grace expressed interest as well and we decided to form a team to work on it.”
Making a prosthetic limb for a dog — especially one as active as Doug — is no easy feat. The process has involved a lot of measuring and a lot of trial and error.
“We first met with (MaryAnn) Stanton,” said O’Shea. “We took some measurements and photos of Doug, watched him run around and asked about his specific needs to keep track of anything we would need to take into account. We know that his stub can be sensitive and that it is important that the prosthetic can be used in and out of the water, for when they go on hikes.”
After that initial meeting, the trio then did independent research on prosthetics before meeting to decide what their design plan should be, explained O’Shea.
There is one particular challenge with this prosthetic. According to Carcierii, “The prosthetic has to be strong enough to support his weight, but light enough to not inhibit his movement.”
Adams and Shea shared a different idea from Carcieri as to how to proceed, so they decided to split up and create three different computer-aided modeling, or CAD, prototypes before they met again to share them and make some adjustments.”
When Adams and Shea decided that one aspect of their design would likely not work, they decided to combine different aspects of the two designs before printing the prototypes.
After printing and manufacturing two different initial prototypes, they shared their conclusions about the fit.
“We then added padding to the inside for comfort and velcro straps for attachment,” said Adams. “We met with Doug again to test both prototypes for fit and size and we came up with a plan to combine the best features of each, rework the attachment mechanisms, and possibly incorporate a silicone molding of Doug’s leg to perfect the fit.”
If this design seems feasible, they will start manufacturing the final design, said O’Shea.
The experience working with an animal has been new and interesting, said Carcieri.
“We have never built anything like this,” he said. “We typically only work on hand and finger prosthetics for people, so this is definitely a unique challenge.”
Another challenge is figuring out how to keep the prosthetic fastened to Doug’s leg without limiting his movement.
“He loves to play fetch (not so great at return yet) and swim and hike,” said Stanton. “It’s amazing how nimble he is on his three legs.”
When finished, the students hope to provide a functional, comfortable, affordable prosthetic for Doug that will allow him to live a full life.
Stanton said after listening to the students’ discuss what’s going to work best for Doug, she is incredibly positive and enthusiastic about the project and impressed with how seriously they are taking the work.
The students admit while they are enjoying the challenge, they’re also enjoying spending time with Doug.
“The best part of this project — so far — has been interacting with Doug,” said Adams. “He always has a lot of energy and trying to get him to stay still for measurements and fittings is a fun challenge.”
Carcieri agreed. He, too, said, “He is always so happy and full of energy. It is incredible and inspiring to see how happy he is despite the challenges of missing a limb.”
In addition, Adams said she has also really enjoyed thinking outside the box and finding creative solutions to the problems they’ve encountered along the way.
Once they’ve returned from winter break, the three plan to get back to work on Doug’s prosthetic, with the hope of finishing the final product by the end of the semester.
Adams, O’Shea and Carcieri hope to complete the project by the spring semester since all of them are graduating. Carlieri said, “It is hard to predict (completion) as it is not something any of us have done before. However, we do believe the project is feasible so if we do not complete it, I hope students carry this on after us.”
The long term goal for Doug, explained Shea, is to reduce the joint problems that he will develop in his other leg because of overuse.
“We hope to have the prosthetic finished by the end of the spring semester (late April),” said Adams. “The work thus far has been mostly learning more about Doug’s needs, researching animal prosthetics, and building basic prototypes for feasibility testing. We will now be working on more precise prototype development, improving fit, and adding traction.”