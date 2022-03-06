A group of Bucknell students is working to help PepsiCo become more sustainable in the future.
As part of their capstone senior design course, College of Engineering seniors Ben Snook, Alex Guyette, Tyler Luong and Asteri Aliaj are trying to find more sustainable practices for PepsiCo to make their popular Doritos chip.
Their research involves reducing, or preventing, water usage while washing corn used in the manufacturing process of the chip.
Each of the students represents a different field of engineering in this research: Snook and Guyette are both majoring in mechanical engineering, while Luong is an electrical engineering major and Aliaj is an environmental engineering major.
In the senior design course, each group of students is paired with a company to help solve an issue that the company has been having. Snook said he knew he wanted to be involved with this project as soon as it was presented as one of the options because of the “huge scale” of the project.
“There’s tons of Frito-Lay PepsiCo plants around the country,” he said. “It seemed like it would have a big impact.”
He said that the current process used for cleaning the corn takes a substantial amount of water. Targeting the core washing process of the tortilla chip line is one way that the company hopes to reduce water usage in the future. Snook said he wasn’t able to go into too much detail about their research because the company wants to keep their research a “trade secret.”
Professor Margot Vigeant, chemical engineering, is the overseer of the project. She said she is proud of the work that the students have been able to accomplish since their start back in August.
“I think we will have some really good ideas to turn back to Frito-Lay by the end of the semester,” she said. “They’ll be small scale, but I think they’re going to be very different from what is done now. So that should spark, I hope, some change for the company.”
Although she is overlooking the project, Vigeant said she is really more of an advisor for the project than actually taking part in the research.
“They’ve been studying engineering for four years. This is the capstone. This is something that’s meant to pull together all the different things they’ve been working on. So I’m much more of a coach. Sometimes I’m a cheerleader. As they come up with the ideas, they execute the ideas, they do the testing,” she said.
Vigeant said this semester has been filled with testing prototypes that the group has developed over the fall semester.
“Something that I think can be under-appreciated is, it’s great to come up with a prototype. But before anyone wants to take a prototype and make it a real production thing, you have to do a whole lot of testing on that,” she said. “And so they’ve had to come up with, you know, how do you test it? How do you measure if this is better than the previous version?”
The group was meant to visit the PepsiCo factory in Williamsport on Friday, but due to some confusion with details, the visit was postponed until next week.
Snook said that he was grateful for the experience of working with such a large company while still a student.
“It’s been really cool interacting with PepsiCo every week. It’s been awesome. They’ve given us a ton of insight into how their company works and how they progress through design and I think it’s just been a really neat experience to kind of step out of campus a little bit and see how a real company functions,” said Snook.