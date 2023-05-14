LEWISBURG — When a global pandemic shut down the world in 2020, students at Bucknell University and across the nation were forced to pack up their things and go home.
For most of the next two years, they had no choice but to navigate a new way of learning via internet meetups. They masked up, got their vaccinations and created distance between themselves and others. They mourned the loss of their traditional college experience.
The students earning degrees Sunday faced many challenges, but they managed to persevere despite all of the obstacles standing in their way, said university President John C. Bravman as he welcomed students, families and friends at the 173rd Commencement ceremony held on the Malesardi Quadrangle.
Kaia Rendo, a 2023 English - creative writing, political science and Spanish triple-major from Elmwood Park, N.J., agreed that it “wasn’t always easy to be so connected, both inside and outside the Bucknell bubble.”
“The COVID-19 pandemic had us all experiencing Bucknell in different ways, from dining room tables, hotel beds and the confines of our dorms,” she said.
“For a while, all we knew of each other was the top third of our faces. Global issues pulled members of society further apart. And as the anonymity of the internet made hate all too easy, finding pockets of peace and joy was a necessity. You, my fellow Bucknell classmates, gave me that.”
Rendo reminisced during her remarks about the things about the past for years that she held special, including the Sunday Scaries, Bison spinach wraps, Flyson tots and sunset quad sits in orange and blue Adirondack chairs, under the falling petals of cherry blossom trees.
“This ceremony marks the end of our brief time at Bucknell,” said Rendo. “But it won’t be the last time we leave comfort behind and step into the unknown. Almost none of us will stay in the first job we get or the first city we move to. Our favorite places, people and pieces of ourselves — or who we think we are — will surely change.”
Knowing how scary those transitions may be, Rendo encouraged her classmates to keep kindness in their hearts.
“If these past four years have demonstrated anything, it's the power of a friendly smile,” she said. “Our times here might have been temporary, but the love and appreciation we will have for this chapter of our lives is permanent.”
Commencement speaker Jay Wright, Class of ’83, former Villanova basketball coach and a CBS Sports college basketball analyst, told the audience of more than 9,000 people that he understood what these graduates were going through.
“Like you I’ve recently completed a phase in my life and I am now beginning a new chapter,” he said. “Just like you are.”
Wright retired in April 2022 as a highly successful men's basketball coach at Villanova University, where he guided the program to two NCAA championships and four Final Fours.
“I have been a coach my entire life,” said Wright. “This year for the first time, I am an assistant to the president of a major university, a TV broadcaster, a board member of a global bank. I find myself in uncomfortable situations where I have the same doubts, insecurities, questions I had when I was at Bucknell.”
Wright said he relies on his core values and lives guided by his own definition of success and failure.
“As a Bucknell graduate, I would love to stand before you and deliver an academically, intellectually acclaimed message,” said Wright. “But I’m a coach, and it's where I find my success and it’s what I find is valued by TV audiences, academic administrators and banking executives. So, my best bet is to try to coach you up a little, and coach you like our teams at Villanova and USA Basketball.”
Wright said he believes life’s most important challenge is “not to measure up to the world’s version of success.”
“It’s time for you to define your own success and failure,” he said. “This is the journey all of us make. Incorporate your Bucknell education and experiences, trust your instincts and your family values. Dare to be different, create your own path and core values that are uniquely yours.”
Wright also encouraged graduates to avoid falling victim to the world of social media by suggesting they avoid using social media and mainstream media to define success, or as a baseline for establishing their own core values.
“The images and stories we see on social media are show business, as if the celebrities have perfect lives. We respect their talent, we honor that, but we run our own race,” he said. “The people in show business and influencers have desperation, failure and confusion in their lives. We cannot judge our value or our success in relation to social media.”
In conclusion, Wright said, don’t let the world tell you what’s right.
“Trust your education, your family values, your faith and your own instincts,” he said. “With these core values attack each day with a great attitude. Don’t fear failure. Accept your destiny. I promise it will be glorious, because win or lose you’re going to attack the next day with a great attitude.”
Bucknell’s 173rd Commencement ceremony awarded 894 degrees — 884 bachelor's degrees and 10 master's degrees — to students from 37 states and 20 countries. The College of Arts and Sciences conferred 552 undergraduate degrees, the College of Engineering conferred 177, and the Freeman College of Management conferred 155.