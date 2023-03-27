The Daily Item
Three Bucknell basketball players — two women and one men’s player — have announced they are transferring to other programs.
Xander Rice, a 1,000-point scorer for the men, is heading to Monmouth, while women’s players Cecelia Collins and Remi Sisselman have announced they are leaving the Bison program.
Rice will use his extra year of eligibility to play for his father at Monmouth as a grad transfer. King Rice’s squad was 7-26 this year and Rice has been the head coach for 12 years.
Two Bucknell grad transfers from 2021-22 season made the NCAA tournament this year, including Andrew Funk at Penn State and Walter Ellis at Grand Canyon University.
Rice was a two-time captain for the Bison, finishing his career with 1,076 points. He averaged 14.1 points a game this season and was a third-team All-Patriot selection.
The Bison will have a new coach next year. Former Bison star John Griffin returns to Lewisburg as the head coach after Nathan Davis was let go following the season.
Collins and Sisselman are both underclassmen who said they are transferring.
Collins, a sophomore from Scranton, was a second-team All-Patriot in each of the last two seasons. She scored 688 points in 55 career games, averaging 14.1 points a game this year and 11.1 as a freshman. As a freshman, Collins started all 34 games and was named to the All-Rookie team in the Patriot League.
Sisselman, also a sophomore, played in 62 games over the last two seasons, starting eight of them. She averaged 5.8 points a game this year with a season high 18 against St. Bonaventure.