WEST POINT, N.Y. — Bucknell's women's basketball team bounced back from a slugging third quarter to put away Army in the 10 minutes, pulling away for a 60-50 road win on Saturday for its third win in a row.
The Bison (9-13, 5-6 PL) led at halftime, 31-23, fell behind by one point after the third quarter, and outscored Army (8-13, 6-5) by 11 in the final period to win by double-digits.
For the second straight game, Isabella King scored 19 points to tie her career-high in that category. The sophomore sharpshooter went 5-of-9 from the field and was clutch at the line.
Cecelia Collins made a triumphant return to the court by scoring 10 points in spurts of playing time. It was the first game action for the Scranton sophomore since the Boston U. game on Jan. 2.
Bucknell used clutch free-throw shooting to defeat the Black Knights. Bucknell shot 23-of-28 from the charity stripe to Army's 6-of-10 shooting. Tai Johnson went a perfect 7-of-7, and Isabella King was 7-of-9 from the line to lead the Bison.
The Bison started the game with a 4-0 run courtesy of baskets by Emma Shaffer and Emma Theodorsson. Bucknell continued to control the quarter, with the crowning play coming off a King three-pointer for a 14-6 lead. Army counterattacked with a 5-0 run, and Collins answered with a bucket to seal the scoring at 16-11 for the quarter. Emma Shaffer collected nine rebounds in the period.
Army changed the battle plan in the third quarter and switched the momentum of the game. Before that occurred, the Bison went up by 11 points. Then the Army run started. Bucknell did not cease to score, but Army kept slicing back. At the 4:04 mark, Army tied it up at 37-37. Then the Black Knights seized a four-point lead.
Bucknell 60, Army 50
BUCKNELL (9-13, 5-6) 60
King 5-9 7-9 19; Johnson 2-7 7-7 12; Theodorsson 2-3 2-2 6; Shaffer 2-9 1-2 5; Dingler 1-2 0-0 2; Collins 3-12 4-6 10; Sisselman 1-4 2-2 4; Sullivan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-49 23-28 60.
ARMY (8-13, 6-5) 50
Ericson 9-18 1-1 20; Hall 5-14 3-5 13; Hunter 3-5 2-4 8; Lithgow 1-3 0-0 3; Brown 1-6 0-0 2; Rhine 1-2 0-0 2; Hardy 1-4 0-0 2; McNaughton 0-2 0-0 0; Richman 0-1 0-0 0; Madison 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-56 6-10 50.
Score by quarters
Bucknell;16;15;11;18 — 60
Army;11;12;20;7 — 50
3-point goals: Bucknell 3-11 (King 2-3, Johnson 1-3, Theodorsson 0-1, Collins 0-2, Sisselman 0-2), Army 2-20 (Ericson 1-7, Hall 0-4, Lithgow 1-3, Brown 0-2, Hardy 0-2, McNaughton 0-1, Richman 0-1). Rebounds: Bucknell 33 (Shaffer 15), Army 33 (Hunter 15). Assists: Bucknell 9 (Collins 3), Army 5 (Ericson, Hall, 2). Total fouls: Bucknell 15, Army 24. Fouled out: Lithgow.