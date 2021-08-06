The Daily Item
The Bucknell women’s basketball team has non-league opponents in its sights for the first time since 2019.
Bucknell opens the new season at Ohio State on Nov. 10.
Four of Bucknell’s 11 non-conference games will be played at home — but the Bison’s home opener isn’t until December — and a tournament in Vermont is on tap for Thanksgiving weekend.
Bucknell, which played a league-only schedule last season due to the COVID-19 public health threat, is 31-14 in non-conference games since 2016. The Bison secured the No. 1 seed in the Patriot League Tournament last season for the third year in a row, going 8-0 during the truncated regular season.
The Ohio State matchup kicks off a six-game road string to begin the season, and will be Bucknell’s first meeting with the Big Ten foe.
“As always, we have put together a challenging non-conference schedule to prepare us for Patriot League play. Opening with a Big Ten opponent and a bevy of road games, we will find out quickly what we need to improve on,” Bucknell coach Trevor Woodruff said.
The Bison then have a week-long break before hitting the road again to face a more familiar opponent in Fairleigh Dickinson on Nov. 17. Bucknell has won all five meetings with the Knights.
Bucknell then travels to Temple and Iona before heading to Burlington, Vermont, for the TD Bank Classic the weekend after Thanksgiving
Matchups for the tournament have yet to be announced, but Vermont, North Dakota and Brown are the possible opponents for the Bison.
“We’re looking forward to hitting the road over the Thanksgiving holiday. Trips like that have historically helped our teams grow into a more cohesive group,” Woodruff said.
Bucknell hosts Saint Francis (Pa.) for its home opener on Dec. 1. Bucknell has lost just one home game in each of the last three seasons, and is 7-1 in non-conference home games over the last two. The Bison then host Penn before traveling to St. Bonaventure.
After a 10-day break, Bucknall has back-to-back home games against George Mason and Buffalo.
Bucknell retained its entire staff from last season while losing four senior starters to graduation. The Bison added three newcomers, and enter the program’s 49th season of competition with a roster size of 12. Seven of the 12 student-athletes are sophomores or freshmen.
“With a young roster we expect there to be ups and downs throughout the season, but our goal is to be our best at championship time in February and March,” Woodruff said.