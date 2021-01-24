Bucknell’s men’s and women’s basketball games this weekend against Colgate and next weekend against Lehigh have been postponed after positive COVID tests among the Bison’s Tier 1 personnel.
Tier 1 personnel include student-athletes, coaches, athletic trainers, physical therapists, medical staff, equipment staff and officials.
The Bucknell men were scheduled to play at Colgate on Saturday and today, while the Bison women were scheduled to host both days.
The Bison men have won their last two games after dropping their first four contests of the season.
Bucknell is the only undefeated women’s team remaining in the Patriot League at 6-0.
All four games are expected to be rescheduled following discussions with the schools and the league office.
The next games currently scheduled for the Bison are Feb. 6 against Loyola (Maryland). The women’s team is scheduled to host the Greyhounds, while the men’s team will play on the road.