EUGENE, Ore. — Maura Fiamoncini grabbed a seventh-place finish in the javelin at the U.S. Olympic Trials on Saturday.
Fiamoncini’s best throw of 170 feet, 3 inches on her third attempt advanced to the final round of competition, and was the throw that put her in seventh.
Twelve throwers began the day after advancing from Friday, eight moved into the final round of trials and the top three advance to Tokyo, provided that they have met the Olympic Standard.
“Today may have been the most courageous effort of any athlete we have ever had,” Bucknell coach Kevin Donner said. “Maura had a partially torn labrum in her shoulder all year, and we had to be careful with the throwing and how often we competed. ... She could barely pick up her shoulder all day today, and the great athletic trainers from USATF did a lot of physio last night and today, but it was still very sore.
“What an amazing accomplishment, and what an amazing career for one of the best athletes in the history of Bucknell.”
Fiamoncini, a Mount Carmel graduate, finished third at the NCAA meet earlier this month.
Maggie Malone took gold with a meet record of 208-4 to secure her place in Tokyo for her second Olympic Games. Malone was followed by U.S. record holder Kara Winger (201-8) and Avione Allgood-Whetstone (193-4) for podium spots. Malone and Winger each earned spots to Tokyo, while third-place Allgood-Whetstone’s qualification will be determined later based on world rankings points.