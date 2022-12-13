The Daily Item
Bucknell University men’s water polo coach John McBride has been named to the staff of the U.S. Men’s Water Polo Senior National Team for its upcoming Three Nations Tournament.
The U.S. Senior Team will host Serbia, the Olympic Champion, as well as Spain, the reigning World Champion at the friendly tournament that will take place in Texas from Dec. 28 through Jan. 4.
McBride continues his involvement with the U.S. Senior Team after a successful summer with the squad. The 11th-year head coach of the Bison served as an assistant coach with the team for three friendlies against Italy in July, before traveling to Strasbourg, France for the FINA World Super League Final.
Team USA finished second at the World League Super Final, going 4-2 overall. The squad fell to Italy in the championship game, finishing with a silver medal at the competition for the second straight year.
The upcoming tournament will be the first action for the senior squad since the final, with four games scheduled overall. Team USA faces Serbia on Wednesday, December 28 and Spain on December 30 in Lewisville before heading just south to Dallas for two more games against those teams on January 2 and 3, respectively.
Team USA last played Serbia in the fifth-place match at the World Championships on July 3, falling 13-10 in that game. That last meeting between Team USA and Spain took place during the Tokyo Olympic Games in the quarterfinal round, with Spain taking a 12-8 win.