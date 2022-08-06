Transparency is never a bad option, particularly in a setting that has a history of doubt and a wavering lack of trust.
News that Bucknell University’s new Public Safety Chief Anthony Morgan continues to roll out what he calls community-building initiatives to create a more open dialogue with the students they serve is more than welcome.
College campuses are often places that lack trust between students and authorities. At Bucknell, it was wobbly for a bit, especially following the uneven response of the campus safety officers to the outrageous incident at the university’s LGBTQ house two springs ago.
That moment led to a necessary recasting of the university’s campus safety procedures following an external review.
Trust is something nearly impossible to earn back once it has been lost.
Morgan has had his hands full since coming to the Union County campus earlier this year, but so far it feels like he and the university are taking positive steps forward. It couldn’t have been easy, and won’t be moving forward.
Morgan has added a new assessment to review response, officers are now wearing body cameras and a new student-led advisory committee has been created to open the critical lines of communication. That followed Morgan hosting a conversation with the campus community to hear concerns.
“He has acted quickly to implement changes based on student feedback, with a focus on increasing approachability and transparency,” said university President John Bravman.
The three elements of Bravman’s quote — student feedback, approachability and transparency — are critical to restoring faith in the campus security at Bucknell and on every campus.
Having students involved is critical, and listening to their feedback is just as important. Understanding their perspective and creating the level of approachability Morgan and Bravman seek, can do nothing but help.
All that comes with building relationships. When those are created, it hopefully creates a welcoming campus community that feels like home for everyone.
“Any way that we can reasonably take away barriers to building relationships with students — especially those from marginalized communities — we’re going to do it,” Morgan said.
The first steps have been positive ones. The university is making the changes it deems necessary and we hope to see the partnership grow, which requires input, flexibility and a willingness to work together on all sides.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.