The Daily Item
Bucknell center Andre Screen is transferring to Butler, the 7-foot-1 center announced on social media Tuesday afternoon.
Screen, who just finished his junior season with the Bison, started 27 of 29 games for Bucknell this winter, averaging 11.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and more than 1 block per game. He shot almost 63 percent from the field this year.
“I’ve loved my time at Bucknell, the people in the community and my teammates have made the experience,” Screen posted on Instagram on Tuesday. “I’m excited to announce that I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at Butler University with Coach Thad Matta and his staff.”
The junior from Alexandria, Virginia, started 51 games over his three years in Lewisburg, appearing in 67 games.
As a sophomore, his first year with significant playing time, Screen averaged 11.4 points and 6.4 rebounds.
Screen is the second player to transfer out of the program since the end of the year. Xander Rice announced he will transfer to Monmouth, where his father is the head coach.
Bucknell will have a new coach in 2023-24 with the return of former Bison standout John Griffin, who was named coach late last week. Griffin helped Bucknell to two NCAA tournament wins during his time as a player and two more NCAA bids as an assistant coach.