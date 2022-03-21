PHILADELPHIA — Time seemed to be running out on Tessa Brugler's college basketball career Monday night.
Brugler and her Drexel teammates trailed Bucknell by 13 points with 4:30 to play in a Women's National Invitation Tournament second-round game.
"I couldn't let my old team end my season, end my career," said Brugler, who graduated from Bucknell in 2021 after playing four years for the Bison.
Brugler got a big assist from Keishana Washington who scored 14 of her 17 points in the final 4:15 to help the Dragons rally for a 61-58 win.
"Their best player took over the game," Bucknell coach Trevor Woodruff said. "We had kept her under wraps for most of it. Then she took it two or three notches higher, and we didn't have an answer."
Washington scored all of her points in the fourth quarter.
"She was the focal point of what we were doing defensively," Woodruff said. "We tried to crowd the floor as much as we could to take away the driving lanes. We were OK with her taking contested jumpers. We didn't want her living at the rim, and from the second half of the fourth quarter you can see why."
Drexel (28-5) retook the lead for the first time since early in the third quarter on a putback by Jasmine Valentine with 51 seconds left. Emma Shaffer immediately answered for the Bison.
Shaffer, who had her second career double-double, made a jumper from just beyond the free-throw line to put Bucknell ahead 58-57.
Washington then made four free throws surrounded a Bucknell turnover to put Drexel ahead 61-58 with nine seconds left.
Bucknell (24-10) tried to run a play for freshman Isabella King — who was 2-of-4 from 3-point range in the game, but it wasn't open. Shaffer, who scored a career-high 14 points, attempted a 3-pointer that Brugler blocked.
"I wasn't going to let her do that," Brugler said with a laugh. "I knew they needed a 3-pointer, and I was going to contest no matter what."
Bucknell's Marly Walls grabbed the offensive rebound and took an off-balance 3 just before the buzzer, but it hit off the front of the rim and missed.
The game was back-and-forth throughout the first half, and the Dragons held a 26-22 lead at the break.
Bucknell dominated the third quarter.
"We let them go on a run to start the third quarter and dug ourselves a hole," Brugler said.
King hit a pair of 3s, Shaffer made a pair of layups, and Taylor O'Brien hit a pullup jumper for a 12-0 run to start the second half. After Drexel got a layup from Hannah Nihill, Cecelia Collins scored seven points in a 9-2 run, as Bucknell outscored the Dragons 21-4 in the third quarter.
Collins, a freshman, scored a game- and career-high 23 points.
"She's at a different level maturity-wise and IQ-wise," Woodruff said. "She's not fazed by the moment."
Bucknell's lead reached 17 (47-30) on a jumper by Walls just more than two minutes into the fourth quarter, but that's when Washington and the Drexel defense took over.
"We finally kicked it into gear," Brugler said. "Our defensive intensity picked up. We threw different press defenses at them. That really turned things around because we getting stops, and turning that into buckets."
Brugler, who spent about an hour postgame "catching up with her friends," said she was able to separate those feelings during the game.
"It was fun," Brugler said. "I'm able to separate friendship from the game. I had practice doing it earlier in the season, playing against my sister."
Drexel defeated St. Joesph's in the regular season, where Talya Brugler is a freshman.
After the game, Brugler couldn't hide her pride at the way Shaffer has progressed. Over the last three games, Shaffer has set a career-high in points twice, had two double-doubles, and is averaging 11.7 points and 11.7 rebounds per game.
"She's very efficient. ... It's not just her scoring ability, it's her rebounding ability, and her ability to pass the ball to her open teammates," Brugler said.
"She has so far exceeded our expectations," Woodruff said of Shaffer. "We went from the beginning of the year not sure what we were going to get, to now heading into next year, 'Can you be an all-conference player?' That's a testament to the work she put in."
Brugler and the Dragons advance to the WNIT Sweet 16. Drexel will play at Seton Hall on Thursday.
For the Bison, the season ends after the second national postseason tournament win in program history. Woodruff said his postgame message was about praising the resiliency his team showed after losing the Patriot League tournament championship game.
"I'm proud how they regrouped following the disappointment at American," Woodruff said. "That was on a Sunday. We were back in the gym Tuesday after a day off, and they had already put themselves back together. That shows growth; that shows maturity.
"That's a good skill to have in life — dealing with adversity and making good from it."
WNIT SECOND ROUND
Drexel 61, Bucknell 58
Bucknell (24-10) 58
Cecelia Collins 10-14 2-4 23, Isabella King 2-4 0-0 6, Taylor O'Brien 4-7 3-4 11, Marly Walls 2-8 0-0 4, Emma Shaffer 6-12 2-4 14, Caroline Dingler 0-0 0-0 0, Tai Johnson 0-3 0-0 0, Kaylee Reinbeau 0-0 0-0 0, Julie Kulesza 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-50 7-12 58.
Drexel (28-5) 61
Keishana Washington 5-17 7-7 17, Tessa Brugler 2-9 0-0 5, Hannah Nihill 6-19 3-3 18, Maura Hendrixson 1-3 0-0 3, Mariah Leonard 5-7 1-2 11, Tori Hyduke 0-1 0-0 0, Jasmine Valentine 3-5 1-1 7. Totals 22-61 12-13 61.
Halftime: Drexel 26-22. 3-point goals: Bucknell 3-16 (King 2-4, Collins 1-3, O'Brien 0-1, Shaffer 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Kulesza 0-2, Walls 0-3); Drexel 5-15 (Hendrixson 1-1, Brugler 1-2, Nihill 3-6, Hyduke 0-1, Washington 0-5). Rebounds: Bucknell 36 (Shaffer 11); Drexel 30 (Leonard 7, Brugler 7). Assists: Bucknell 14 (Walls 6); Drexel 10 (Hendrixson 5). Blocked shots: Bucknell 1 (Shaffer); Drexel 3 (Brugler 2). Steals: Bucknell 2 (Shaffer); Drexel 9 (Nihill 4). Turnovers: Bucknell 14; Drexel 7. Total fouls: Bucknell 15; Drexel 16. Fouled out: O'Brien.