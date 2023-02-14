MILWAUKEE — Jrue Holiday scored a season-high 40 points and made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 25.2 seconds left in overtime as the Milwaukee Bucks edged the short-handed Boston Celtics 131-125 on Tuesday for their 11th consecutive victory.
Giannis Antetokounmpo added 36 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists as the Bucks (40-17) moved within a half-game of the Celtics (41-17) in the Eastern Conference standings.
Boston was playing without both its All-Stars – Jayson Tatum (non-COVID illness) and Jaylen Brown (facial fracture) – as well as Marcus Smart (sprained right ankle) and Al Horford (swelling in right knee).
The Celtics still nearly earned their fifth straight win.
Wisconsin native Sam Hauser made a game-tying 3-pointer from 29 feet away with three seconds left in regulation to force overtime. Boston’s Derrick White then scored the first five points of overtime.
The Celtics still had a five-point lead with two minutes left, but the Bucks scored the final seven points of the game.
Holiday stole the ball from White and dunked to cut Boston’s lead to 123-122 with 1:32 left. After each team made two free throws, Holiday put the Bucks ahead for good with his 3-pointer.
Grant Williams lost the ball on Boston’s next possession, Grayson Allen got the steal and a clear-path foul was called on the Celtics with 3.2 seconds left.
Antetokounmpo made the ensuing two free throws and capped the scoring with a dunk at the buzzer.
White, the reigning Eastern Conference player of the week, led the Celtics with 27 points. Brogdon added 26 and Bucknell grad Mike Muscala had 18. Muscala also had his first career technical foul.
Khris Middleton had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Bucks.
Raptors 123, Magic 113
TORONTO — Jakob Poeltl scored 30 points, Pascal Siakam had 26 and the Raptors beat the Magic for their fifth win in six games.
Scottie Barnes scored 17 points, Fred VanVleet had 10 points and a season-high 15 assists, and Precious Achiuwa had 11 points and 13 rebounds for the Raptors.
Wendell Carter Jr. scored 26 points, Jalen Suggs had 24 off the bench and Markelle Fultz scored 19 points for the Magic.
Orlando came in having won three straight road games but couldn’t follow Monday’s win at Chicago with another victory.
A former Raptor who was reacquired from San Antonio last week, Poeltl shot 15 for 17 and added nine rebounds. The 30 points were the most he’s scored as a Raptors player. His career high is 31, set with San Antonio last Nov. 15 at Portland.
One game after setting a season best by allowing just five points off turnovers, the Raptors made a season-worst 20 miscues against the Magic, leading to 26 points. The Magic weren’t much better, making 19 turnovers that led to 29 points for Toronto.