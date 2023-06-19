Buddy W. Strawser, 69, of Eister Lane, passed away at his home, Friday, June 16, surrounded by his family.
Buddy was born March 16, 1954, in Sunbury, a son of the late Boyd and Ruby Strawser. On September 21, 2013, he married the former Lela S. Lahr, who survives.
He was a graduate of Selinsgrove high school and then obtained his Bachelor’s Degree from Penn Tech in Williamsport.
Buddy owned and operated Strawser Disposal for several years, prior to co-owning Hometown Disposal where he worked until his retirement. Following his retirement he worked part time for Cole's as a truck driver.
He enjoyed restoring 1950s trucks, golfing, traveling and spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son Tyler J. Strawser and his fiance’ Karissa Heckman, his daughters and sons-in-law Mindy and Joe Ranck, Kelly and Rich Wilson, grandchildren Chelsalyn, Koebi, Kaelee, Alex and Tripp, brothers and sisters-in-law Roger and Sandy Strawser, Paul and Sue Strawser, sister and brother-in-law Rachael and Bob Rice.
Buddy was preceded in death by his son Matthew.
Friends and family may visit Friday, June 23 from 9-11 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, 300 Queen Street, Northumberland, where the funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Harry Harter officiating.
Interment will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King Street, Northumberland.