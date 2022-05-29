MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg has a well-deserved reputation as “Buggytown, USA” and this coming weekend’s Buggy Day, on June 4, will be a grand illustration of why that nickname is so apt.
Eva Linke, chairperson on the board of directors of the Buggy Museum explained that Mifflinburg Buggy Museum is one of 12 museums on the actual industrial site in the country.
“Mifflinburg had more buggy makers per capita than any other town, as far as has been documented,” Linke added. “There were more than 80-plus known makers in Mifflinburg throughout the years.”
The first buggy maker in Mifflinburg that was documented was someone named George Swentzell, and that was back in 1850, Linke said. Jacob Gutelius apprenticed under him.
Buggy Day in Mifflinburg was a celebration of the town’s historic heritage that went on for 20-plus years, Linke said. About 2008-09, the celebration day stopped because circumstances prevented those who had run it before from continuing the tradition.
“But it always was a huge event,” Linke said. “And always involved not just local artists and craftspersons, but antiques.”
“Our celebration of Buggytown U.S.A. will continue, even though the town is changing, with more and more young people moving in, and we’re seeing the revitalization of the downtown area, with a lot going on.”
So nothing could be more appropriate than revitalizing Buggy Day into an all-day family-friendly event, said Joannah Skucek McGregor, a Buggy Day committee member, on Friday.
The committee started working on Buggy Day in January, McGregor said. “We were very encouraged because we started off with an already established list of vendors.”
There are 80 vendors scheduled to set up shop on Buggy Day.
But there will be a lot more, such as an expert demonstrating the final decorating of a buggy.
At noon at the blacksmith shop in the museum, there will be a staged reading, a skit, of a woman who wants to buy a buggy. She comes in and talks with the buggy maker about does she want a permanent top? What color should the buggy be? What kind of decoration? After the 20-minute performance, you’ll have a good idea of how a buggy is constructed.
And there will be an antique car display and a petting zoo. Something for everyone, McGregor said.
The day is jam-packed with things to enjoy and do with your family, McGregor noted. Here is the schedule:
9:30-11:30 a.m. and 2:30-3:30 p.m. is the time to listen to and enjoy MusiCraft Roving singers. Other musical performers during the day includes K.J. Reimensnyder (singing 1:30-3 p.m. on the library porch), and guitarist Mark Alexander on the library porch (11 a.m.-1 p.m).
— 10 a.m.-2 p.m is the time to have your antiques appraised by Cordier Auctions Appraisal Clinic at the Buggy Museum Visitors’ Center. The cost is $5 for one piece or $10 for three appraisals.
All the proceeds go back to the museum, Linke said.
10 a.m and 2 p.m. listen to experts conduct an Imagine Living in 1897 tour at the Heiss House.
11 a.m.- 2 p.m. is the cemetery tour of buggymakers. It starts at Elias Center.
11 a.m.-12 noon and 2-3 p.m. is the Hit and Miss Engine Conversations at the Buggy Factory.