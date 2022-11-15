With the firearms bear season beginning Saturday, and the firearms deer season starting on Nov. 26, if you’re planning on hunting and haven’t yet, now is the time to put together a harvest kit.
What exactly is a harvest kit? For me, a harvest kit is the necessary equipment required to field dress a big game animal where it has fallen.
What do I include in my kit? For starters, I have a pen for filling out my harvest tag. Big game should be tagged immediately after it’s been taken. I also carry both zip ties and a large safety pin. Big game should be tagged in the ear. If the animal will be going to the taxidermist, a safety pin allows you to tag that bear or deer without doing damage to the hide. If you choose to use a zip tie, cut a small slit in the animal’s ear and simply use that to fasten your tag.
Once the animal is tagged and ready for field dressing the rest of my harvest kit is ready for use. For example, I carry a sharp knife, latex gloves (both wrist length and shoulder length), a plastic bag for carrying out such tasty treats as the heart and liver, wet wipes for cleaning up afterward and a drag rope or harness. A bungee cord or two can also come in handy. Another optional item that I think is well-worth carrying is a small pelvis saw.
While some of these items such as a knife have been included for obvious reasons, let me explain the use of a few of the things I pack.
For example, latex gloves. Not only will they keep you cleaner, but they can also protect you from infectious diseases. This also holds true for wet wipes. A number of years ago a close friend ended up with a small cut while field-dressing an animal. The cut could have come either from his knife or a broken rib bone on the carcass, he wasn’t sure. An infection in the cut lead to a lengthy hospital stay where amputation was considered but thankfully wasn’t needed. Quickly cleaning the wound with an alcohol wipe may have prevented needing serious medical attention.
Over the years I’ve discovered another use for shoulder-length gloves. Should you happen to forget to bring a plastic bag, it can be used to transport out the heart and liver. I prefer the orange ones, simply because of their visibility.
Why bungee cords? Field dressing an animal with a partner is simple, but doing so alone can be another matter. Bungee cords, or even your drag rope, can be used to hold back the animal’s legs, letting you work unencumbered and wishing you had a third or even fourth hand to perform the task.
Once the field dressing is completed, I’ll clean up with the disinfectant wipes, including the wiping down of my knife and pelvis saw. The next step is then cleaning up after myself, making sure packaging, gloves and used wipes have been gathered up for proper disposal.
I also try to always carry a pocket-sized first aid kit. Use this to clean up and bandage any small cuts you may have incurred during the process.
Do I take things to extremes? Some may think so, but any job worth doing is worth doing right. and as far as safety goes, life experiences have taught me to be overly cautious rather than suffer the consequences.
I hope this has given you a few suggestions for your own harvest kit. In parting, I’d like to wish you all a happy and safe hunting season.