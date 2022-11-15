Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Rain and snow this evening. The rain and snow will become lighter and change to all rain overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening. The rain and snow will become lighter and change to all rain overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.