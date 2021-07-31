Jack Holt, professor of biology and co-organizer of Susquehanna University’s Stream Ecology Institute, looks forward to witnessing students learn about ecology each year.
“After taking measurements in the field and bringing them back to the laboratory, the students began understanding their findings in a greater context,” said Holt.
Nine high school students participated in the fifth annual Stream Ecology Institute last month. In 2016, Mike Bilger and Jack Holt founded this educational experience because they wanted to share their passion for the field with the newest generation of ecologists. The Stream Ecology Institute is a pre-college program that promotes long-term ecological studies to high school students.
“This program is an all-around field station experience that gives students the opportunity to get in the field and laboratory, and take as much from the program as they want,” said Bilger, adjunct faculty in biology and co-organizer. “Each year a new batch of students comes in with the hopes of learning all they can. Most come in with interests or experience in stream ecology.”
This year, the group was smaller as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccination requirements. In this smaller-sized group, all the students were able to get personalized attention from Bilger, Holt and student counselors from Susquehanna.
The growth so far is very apparent,” Bilger said.
Throughout the six-day program, students performed field and lab work that served to explore the River Continuum Theory. The theory looks at the three major sections of the river, the headwaters, middle-waters and the lower-waters. It is important to study the integration of the three sections and understand how everything that happens upstream affects parts of the ecosystem downstream.
Although simple, “this provides students with a great foundation for anywhere their interests may take them in aquatic ecology,” said Holt.
“The program is modeled to give students a view of what it’s like to be an aquatic ecologist through snapshots of different environments, and having them look for commonalities and explanations for them,” said Holt.
Students perform field and lab work which culminates into independent projects that the students present, said counselor Zach Cline.
Students come from all over the country to attend the program.
“I chose this program because the hands-on nature of the program was unique to any other program that I looked into,” said 15-year-old Naloni Grant, of Ohio.
At the start of the week the students are all complete strangers however by the end, “they become great friends and a good support system for each other going forward,” said Catherine Forman, one of the counselors.
Throughout the week, collected samples from the Susquehanna River by kayak, electrofished Penn’s Creek, visited Penn’s Cave and sampled headwater streams in the watershed.
“This wide array of experiences allows the students to develop their interests and have a better idea of what they may be passionate about studying,” said Holt.
“This program is not just a summer camp. Students are equipped with laboratory instruments and protocols as though they were scientists doing research for the week,” said Kendra Dietrich, a counselor and 2016 alumni of the program.
As scientists for the week, the students said they enjoyed activities on the Susquehanna, including netting fish while kayaking and chemistry of the samples using scientific protocols.
“Being able to pick up a macroinvertebrate and ask, ‘What is this?’ Then with the help of the adults, come to a conclusion on my own,” was what Cadence Gandy said was her favorite part of the experience.
“It’s not our jobs to force the students to participate but instead help them discover a want to participate,” Bilger said.
Holt said: “I think that field scientists are just kids that never grew up. We like to play in streams and get muddy.”
That’s something Holt and Bilger hope the newest generation of ecologists will leave the program with.