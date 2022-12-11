One of the sad realities of the fascination with constant connectivity and continued reliance on social media is that bullying, in whatever form it takes today, can be never-ending for some victims.
Gone are the days when someone physically bullied during school hours could escape at home. Today, the bullying epidemic is 24/7 and often for all the world to see thanks to SnapChat, Instagram and other popular social media outlets.
Today’s bullies are often emboldened by that lack of physical connection and even anonymity that they maintain from a distance.
How prevalent is it? According to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 30 percent of middle school students said they have been victims of bullying over the last year, about 10 percent more than high school students.
It is having devastating impacts on students, many of whom are already struggling to recover from a slowing pandemic. There have been two student suicides already this school year in the region and more than a handful over just the past three years.
School leaders, families and students all understand the gravity of the situation. Many are trying to do something, anything.
Late last week we learned that nine former Mount Carmel football players were officially charged by the state Attorney General’s office with hazing — a ritual form of bullying — following two incidents that occurred during the 2020 season.
The investigation led to the suspension of that season and eventually to hazing, simple assault, and intimidation of a victim charges along with criminal conspiracy to commit hazing for some others.
Those incidents led to changes within that district, superintendent Pete Cheddar said, who hit the nail on the head in his response to the charges.
“Fostering a positive environment for our students both on and off campus is and always will be of the utmost importance to our school district,” Cheddar said. “Ultimately our district plan will be to work collaboratively as a learning community, with parents/guardians, students, and staff, to do whatever is necessary to best support a safe and welcoming environment both in the classroom and on the athletic field.”
Note the keywords in Cheddar’s comments, namely “collaboratively,” “community,” and his mention of family along with students.
Unfortunately, there will likely always be some sort of bullying, as someone will inevitably try to exert their influence or power over someone else.
Tackling the issue starts at home, with the understanding that it will not be tolerated. Once that step is secure, the collaborative effort becomes that much easier.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.