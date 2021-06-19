Burdette Edward Lahr Sr., 85, Northumberland, went to be with his Savior on June 1, 2021, after living a faithful life of service to the Lord.
He was born, lived and died in Northumberland, Pa. His parents were Paul and Ida (Shaffer) Lahr. He is survived by a brother, Wendle (the late Enid) Lahr, and sister Carolyn (David) Young.
He spent his career working maintenance at Pennsylvania House Furniture after serving a short time in the Army National Guard. He constructed his own home, where he spent his life, and married Frances (Fogal) Lahr on Oct. 15, 1960, and together had four children: Sharon (Frank) Mesaros, Bonnie (Thomas) Saunders, Burdette, Jr. (Nedra), and Tonia (Garry) Light, nine grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Burdette and Frances (who proceeded him in death) were married 44 years.
In 2006, Burdette married Ruth (Welshans) Lahr of Sugar Valley and her son, Lester Laubscher, and daughter, Lucinda Rutledge, three grandchildren and one great-grandchild joined the family.
He has been a faithful and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be remembered most for his friendly nature, faithful service to the Lord, hard work and sense of humor. He served many years in the church through Bus Ministry at Crossroads Church of the Nazarene, playing trumpet in the Central PA Gospel Band (he could still hit those high notes at 80) and building churches on mission trips.
Some of Burdette's final words were, "It will be worth it all when we see Jesus." His family is grateful for his Christ-like legacy. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Friends and family will be received June 25, 2021, from 5-6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church Danville, 12 Brookside Drive, Danville, where the memorial service will follow at 6 p.m. A reception will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Baptist Church, Danville, 12 Brookside Drive, Danville 17821.
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King Street, Northumberland.