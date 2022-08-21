Pic 1. Former President George W. Bush, meets with players from the Little League World Series on Sunday during the MLB Little League Classic, at historic Bowman Field, in Williamsport.
Pic 2. Europe team pitching coach Fabio Abetini, of Italy, talks with 12-year-old Daniel Tomassini, of Italy, before the MLB Little League Classic, at Bowman Field, in Williamsport, on Sunday night.
PIC: 3. The team representing Europe, from Italy, gets to their seats at Bowman Field, in Williamsport, prior to the MLB Little League Classic which featured the Boston Red Sox taking on the Baltimore Orioles.
Pic 4. Left: Graham Vinso, 12, and Kaden Hall, 12, both of Indiana, playing for the team from the Great Lakes, get seated prior to the MLB Little League Classic which featured the Boston Red Sox taking on the Baltimore Orioles.