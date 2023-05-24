Earlier this month, Senator Lynda Schlegel Culver expanded upon her record of working to create a favorable business climate and promoting economic growth in Pennsylvania by voting to support S.B. 345 and S.B. 346. I’m writing to express my appreciation for her support of business-friendly policy.
By speeding up last session’s bipartisan business tax reduction, Senate Bill 345 would enable Pennsylvania employers to realize the benefits of these historic reforms more quickly, allowing PA companies to reinvest more money into their workforce and grow their businesses. That’s great news for employers and workers.
Senate Bill 346 would make the state friendlier to startup businesses and level the playing field for attracting new investment by bringing PA’s treatment of net operating losses in line with federal tax code and a majority of other states. The bill would effectively catch us up with policy that’s in place (and working) around the country.
Thank you, Senator Culver for your support of these bills. Your continued support for business-friendly policy will make the 108th legislative district and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania more competitive and attractive for future investment.
Chris Berleth,
Vice President,
Columbia Montour Chamber of Commerce