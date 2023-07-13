Sabra Karr, the broker at Villager Realty, announced the Agent of the Quarter awards for individual Villager offices.
The award recognizes exemplary performance in four main categories: production, growth, new levels of personal achievement, and community involvement.
In the Lewisburg office, Rodney Englehardt was chosen for recognition. Rodney is an up-and-coming agent who continues to grow his book of business and increase production.
He is a team player who is always willing to lend a helping hand around the office, Karr said.
In addition to real estate sales, he has taken on additional responsibilities in the rental division and is already building that department.
In the Danville office, Trish Ruth was honored for her sales volume this quarter and is on track to have a record-breaking year.
She brings public relations experience and ideas to the team almosst daily, Karr said.
She cares about her community and strives to support and showcase new businesses and area events. She has her finger on the pulse of regional real estate and exciting happenings.
Jessica Herman was selected as Agent of the Quarter in the Northumberland office.
She is hard-working and continues to improve her professional skills through education and experience.
She has built a robust property management portfolio as well as her sales book of business. She is creative and contributes regularly to the social media content for the Northumberland office.
From these nominations, Trish Ruth was chosen as the Agent of the Quarter for all Villager Realty.
Her managers, Stephanie DiDomenico and Monica Root had this to say, “She is kind, pitches in and goes above and beyond…Trish is the epitome of the good kind of people in our tribe and shows just what it means to be a Villager agent. Her good attitude, skill and abilities are matched with a desire to learn, grow and succeed.”
“Congratulations to Trish and to the clients who have had the pleasure of working with her,” said Karr.