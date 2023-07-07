Zartman Construction, based along Route 11 in Point Township, Northumberland County, was recently named to two industry “Top 100” lists for crane rental and metal building erection.
In May, Metal Construction News released their list “2023 Top Metal Builders,” placing Zartman Construction as 15th in the top metal erectors by tonnage in the nation.
In 2022, Zartman raised 1,411 tons of steel — which included projects for INSA, Patton Logisitics, Happy Valley Blended Products, DYCO, Columbia County Christian School, Solvay, Trade Eastern, LeClerc, and Washington Township.
“It is a great accomplishment to be so high on the list,” said Senior Project Manager Devin Hackenberg. “Our crews have been working very hard this year and have produced excellent work.”
At the beginning of June, American Crane & Transport released their list “100 largest crane companies in North America,” which placed Zartman Equipment Rental at Number 97. The Zartman crane fleet is comprised of ten cranes ranging from 8.5 to 300 tons plus a manned forklift capable of moving 60,000 pounds.
“We are honored to be named to the top 100 list,” says Equipment Rental Specialist Stephen Bollinger. “Thank you to all current and past employees and customers who helped us achieve this honor.”
Metal building erection and crane rental have been cornerstones of Zartman’s 50 year legacy. The first crane, an 18-ton Bantam, was purchased in 1975 and the first large metal building, the Brookside Raquet Club, was built in 1975.
“We are honored to be named to both of these lists,” says Vice President of Operations Tim Clark.
“But our top priority has never been to be the biggest, but to be the best — for our customers. Customer satisfaction is one of our top priorities, for the past 50 years and the next 50.”