State-licensed real estate agent Jessica Brooks, of Sunbury, has joined the sales team at RE/MAX River Valley Realty in Northumberland.
The Bloomsburg native said she has gained valuable practical experience working on several home remodeling projects and now looks forward to working with buyers and sellers in the real estate industry here in Central Susquehanna Valley.
“We are pleased to welcome Jessica to our team,” said Ann Hilliard, broker-owner of RE/MAX River Valley Realty in Northumberland and RE/MAX Bridges in Lewisburg and Watsontown. “We believe Jess has a long and bright career in the real estate industry ahead of her.”
Brooks, who enjoys hiking and fishing during her time off, said she is looking forward to meeting and working with new clients.
“If you are looking to buy or sell, or have any questions, please don’t hesitate to reach out to me,” she said. “I would appreciate your support and be pleased to work for you.”
To reach her, call 570-238-1866 or email to: Jessica.Brooks@remax.net.