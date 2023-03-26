Timberhaven Log & Timber Homes has named Brad Mercer their 2022 Corporate Sales Representative of the Year.
During 2022, he performed exemplary customer service as he guided multiple homeowners through the process of designing, selecting materials and coordinating all aspects related to log, timber frame, and hybrid home package sales.
He has served as a log and timber home representative for more than 20 years and works at the corporate office in Middleburg.
Lynda Tompkins, principal at Timberhaven Log & Timber Homes, said: “Brad provides exceptional customer service and follow up to his clients. His expertise, hard work, unwavering dedication, and impeccable attention to detail, has led him to his $1 Million Dollar Sales Achievement Award. We are truly honored to have Brad on our team, and we congratulate him on his continued, outstanding efforts.”
Citizens’ Electric Co. has been nationally recognized as a Tree Line USA utility for the 21st consecutive year.
The Lewisburg-based electric provider was selected for the 2023 Tree Line USA designation in recognition of its commitment to proper urban forest management practices.
Tree Line USA, a partnership between the National Arbor Day Foundation and the National Association of State Foresters, annually recognizes utilities for pursuing best practices that protect and cultivate America’s urban tree canopy. In addition, the program promotes the delivery of safe and reliable electricity while maintaining healthy community forests.
“Trees are essential to creating more urban green spaces in communities across the United States,” said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. “In addition, they provide important benefits to residents, including clean air, clean water and vital tree shade. Service providers like Citizens’ Electric Co. demonstrate how easily trees and utilities can co-exist for the benefit of communities and residents.”
Citizens’ Electric achieved Tree Line USA by meeting five program standards: providing annual worker training in best tree-care practices, following industry standards for quality tree care, sponsoring a tree planting and public education program, maintaining a tree-based energy conservation program and participating in an Arbor Day celebration
“We are honored to be recognized nationally for our vegetation-management program and commitment to proper tree care for the 21st straight year,” said Citizens’ Electric President & CEO John Kelchner.
“Trimming trees along our electric lines helps prevent weather-related outages and is critical to our mission of providing reliable service to our customers,” Kelchner said. “Our contract tree crews are in the process of visiting properties throughout our service area to perform trimming work, and we would like to thank customers in advance for their cooperation.”
The Arbor Day Foundation, a nonprofit conservation and education organization founded in 1972, is dedicated to planting trees and environmental stewardship.
Citizens’ Electric, with headquarters in Lewisburg, serves approximately 7,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in Lewisburg, East Buffalo, Buffalo and Kelly townships in Union County.