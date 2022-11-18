Tröegs Independent Brewing announces that its guided tour has been voted ”Best Brewery Tour” in America by readers of USA Today.
For the second consecutive time, the Hershey-based brewery has garnered the top spot in the 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards conducted by USA Today, the largest local-to-national digital media organization in the country.
“Back in the early days of Tröegs, my brother and I used to give tours every Saturday,” says John Trogner, Tröegs brewmaster and co-founding brother. “It’s amazing to see how our brewery tour has evolved over the years. Our guides are super passionate about our beer and love explaining why we do things the way we do here at Tröegs.”
The Guided Production Tour at Tröegs offers an in-depth look at how the independent, family-owned brewery brews, packages and ships beer to nine states throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.
Following in the footsteps of the Tröegs brewing team, the tour winds through the mill room, hop cooler and brewhouse deck as well as the brewery’s fermentation cellars, packaging lines, and R&D brewhouse called “The Scratch Lab”.
“It truly was one of the most interesting afternoons spent with family and our amazingly informed guide,” said one recent tour customer.
Tours are currently offered Thursday through Sunday and can be booked at troegs.com/tours.
To learn more about Tröegs’ Guided Production Tour, please visit the Tröegs blog.
o
Timberhaven Log & Timber Homes has named Brad Mercer their 2022 corporate sales representative of the quarter.
Throughout the third quarter, Mercer has provided exemplary customer service as he guided multiple homeowners through the process of designing, selecting materials and coordinating all aspects related to log, timber frame, and hybrid home package sales, company officials said.
He has served as a log and timber home representative for more than 20 years and works at the corporate office in Middleburg.
“Brad provides exemplarily customer service and follow up to his clients,” said Lynda Tompkins, principal at Timberhaven Log & Timber Homes. “His expertise, hard work, unwavering dedication, and impeccable attention to detail, has led him to this sales achievement. We are honored to have Brad on our team, and we congratulate him on his continued, outstanding efforts.”
Timberhaven Log & Timber Homes, LLC, offers premium-quality kiln-dried log, timber frame, and hybrid homes.