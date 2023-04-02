Nicole Will has joined Coldwell Banker Penn One in Lewisburg as a licensed real estate agent.
Prior to joining the real estate firm, she made a career guiding clients to build contemporary art collections by connecting them to the world’s best galleries, artists, and art world professionals.
Born and raised in the Bay Area in Northern California, she studied art history at the University of California, Santa Barbara, before moving to New York City in 2005.
She has curated group exhibitions in important New York City galleries and received critical acclaim for her work. In March 2017, she presented an exhibition of archival materials from the estate of the late experimental composer, cellist, and electronic music producer Arthur Russell at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. The exhibition was featured in the Village Voice, Artforum, Art in America, and Pitchfork.
She moved to the Susquehanna River Valley four and a half years ago and has fallen in love with the charm and natural beauty of the area. In 2020, she purchased a home in Milton.
She is an avid equestrian, foodie, and animal adopter. She and her partner, Jeremy, opened a food shop in downtown Milton in 2020 called “The Two Owls” which successfully serves the community by providing fresh foods.
Through The Two Owls, she has supported the Ronald McDonald House, Union County Giving Closet, St. Jude’s, and 4 Paws Sake among other charities in Central Pennsylvania.
To reach her at Coldwell Banker Penn One, call 917-808-6367.