RE/MAX Bridges has announced that licensed real estate agents Bridget Gavason and Alison Hall have joined its sales team
“We are thrilled that Bridget and Alison have joined us,” said Ann Hilliard, broker-owner of RE/MAX Bridges.
“They both bring an assortment of skills and local expertise to help our buyers and sellers successfully navigate their transactions.”
Gavason, a 25-year veteran of the real estate business, has been a steadfast member of the Selinsgrove community. She has a proven track record with buyers and sellers at all price points, and she’s looking forward to using all of the tools and support that RE/MAX has to offer to her and her clients.
Hall, the former owner of the UPS Store in Lewisburg and resident of Hughesville, is joining the team as a newly-licensed agent. “Her business experience and vast number of contacts across the region will serve her well,” Hilliard said. She is involved in her daughter’s school activities, her church and a second term on the board of directors at the Central PA Chamber of Commerce.
RE/MAX Bridges offers a full array of real estate services to clients across the entire Central Susquehanna Valley. For more information, visit online at: https://bridges-south-williamsport-lewisburg-pa.remax.com or call 570-768-4792.
o
Service 1st Federal Credit Union Member Service Representative Sarah Smith has been named as one of three finalists and will represent the Northwest Susquehanna Chapter of Credit Unions at the CrossState Credit Union Association’s 2023 Credit Union Ambassador Contest in Hershey.
Smith’s presentation, titled “Financial Life-Line for the Special Needs Community” is focused on raising awareness about financial resources available to assist people with disabilities.
“I have two special needs sons, and before I started at Service 1st, I had no idea what products and services would be helpful for us,” Smith said.
“As I worked as a member service representative, I learned that I was not alone and that most special needs parents and adults did not know either. So, I chose to change this. I spent seven months with different departments to create what is now the “Financial Services and You” flier that is tailored with different products and services that would be helpful and give direction to families like mine.”
The Pennsylvania Credit Union Association, now known as the CrossState Credit Union Association, developed the Credit Union Youth Ambassador of Pennsylvania Contest in 1976 to help young people learn about the history, philosophy, and operation of credit unions.
In 2019, the Association changed the contest’s name to the Credit Union Ambassador Contest. Participants gain experience in meeting and interacting with other individuals, and public speaking. The state winner also serves as a role model to encourage young people to participate in their credit unions.
“This contest has been an incredible experience,” Smith added. “I am so thankful I took the leap of faith and jumped in with both feet. I always wanted to find a way to help the special needs community and to me, this was the perfect way to do that. Getting the chance to work with so many different departments and gaining many friendships from this experience has been one of the best parts. Having my project selected as one of the top three finalists is such an incredible honor. I would recommend that anyone enter this contest because it is an incredible way to grow and share ideas.”
o
Bowen Agency Realtors announces that Calvin Beiler of Lewisburg has joined the sales team in the Lewisburg office.
A lifelong resident of Union County, Calvin has run his own successful landscaping business for over 24 years, where he has helped hundreds of clients improve and maintain their properties. Now he is eager to focus that same energy and dedication to helping clients purchase and sell their homes.
“I’ve always had an interest in real estate,” says Calvin, “And, in fact, I bought my first property through the Bowen Agency. I’m excited about helping people find and sell homes throughout the community!” When not serving his clients, Calvin can be found enjoying water sports, golfing, at concerts, or spending time with his three grown children and his grandchildren.
Matt Hoffman, vice president of Bowen Agency Realtors says, “We’re thrilled that Calvin has joined our sales team and we will, no doubt, benefit as an organization by having him on board.
“His years of experience being in business for himself will absolutely position him for great things as a Realtor with the Bowen Agency.
“He understands the needs of a small business; how to cultivate leads, manage time and expectations, grow, expand, and adapt to changes as they arise. All are essential for success in the real estate industry, and his already proven track record as a local business owner will set him up for yet another win as he serves buyers and sellers from his base in our Lewisburg office.”