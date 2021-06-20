*****w/2 pics *****
Martha Barrick, broker/owner of Coldwell Banker Penn One Real Estate has announced the office’s monthly awards for the month of May. The May agent of the month was awarded to Lise Barrick and Doug Wertz was awarded the Listing and Sales agent of the month. “We are so proud of Lise and Doug. They have incredible dedication and put their heart and soul into helping their clients,” says Barrick.
Coldwell Banker Penn One Real Estate has welcomed Chris Pinchak to its office.
“I moved to Lewisburg/Milton area in 2010 from Nebraska and I loved this area from the start. My wife and I have two kids (one biological and one adopted last year). I love my community and am very involved in it.
As a board director for several organizations, I do my part to help out in my community and be a positive influence to those around me.
I'm on the Advisory Board for the Salvation Army, I am a Board Director for the Central PA Chamber of Commerce, and the president of the Northumberland County Resource Parent Association (a group that assists parents caring for children in the foster care system).
As a successful small business owner, I have been recognized and received several business awards including "Business foremost 40 under 40” (2015/2020) and the "Impact Award" in 2019 for the Central PA Chamber of Commerce, as well as the "Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award" for the SBDC in 2019. I am ready to take my skill set and friendly customer service into something I have been passionate for… real estate as well as helping others in need.
I am no stranger to hard work, very transparent, and have my client's best interests at heart.”
Coldwell Banker Penn One Real Estate is located at 331 Market St., Lewisburg, and can be reached at 570-524-7500 or coldwellbankerpennone.com.