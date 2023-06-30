Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has upgraded the earlier Code ORANGE Air Quality Alert to a Code RED Air Quality Alert for all of central Pennsylvania through midnight tonight. A Code RED air quality alert means that air pollution concentrations may be unhealthy for some members of the general public. Everyone may experience health effects, but members of sensitive groups including young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems may experience more serious health impacts. For more information on ground-level ozone and fine particles, visit www.airnow.gov.