Service 1st Federal Credit Union Member Service Representative Sarah Smith, has been named the 2023 CrossState Credit Union Ambassador.
In May, she was announced as one of three finalists to represent the Northwest Susquehanna Chapter of Credit Unions at the CrossState Credit Union Association’s 2023 Credit Union Ambassador Contest held on May 19 during the Association’s Annual Connect Convention in Hershey, PA.
“Being selected as the 2023 CrossState Credit Union Ambassador is an incredible honor,” Smith said. “The special needs community is one that is close to my heart. The amount of support I have received is overwhelming, and I am so grateful to have the opportunity to serve in this role for the next year.”
Her presentation, titled “Financial Life — Line for the Special Needs Community” focused on raising awareness about financial resources available to assist people with disabilities.
“Over the next 12 months, I will be spending time spreading awareness about the work I am doing with CrossState and Service 1st alongside the special needs community,” she said. “This is definitely a win for people with disabilities and their families, throughout our community.”
The Pennsylvania Credit Union Association, now known as the CrossState Credit Union Association, developed the Credit Union Youth Ambassador of Pennsylvania Contest in 1976 to help young people learn about the history, philosophy, and operation of credit unions.
In 2019, the association changed the contest’s name to the Credit Union Ambassador Contest. Participants gain experience in meeting and interacting with other individuals, and public speaking. The winner also serves as a role model to encourage young people to participate in their credit unions.
Smith is a 2010 graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School. A resident of Weikert, she has been a member service representative at Service 1st since October 2020.