Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Northeastern Pennsylvania has announced the appointment of Joshua Bradley as regional manager in the Upper Susquehanna area.
As regional manager, Bradley will lead entrepreneurial and advanced manufacturing activities in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Snyder, Sullivan and Tioga counties.
He will develop and implement programs and projects to facilitate economic development efforts on behalf of Ben Franklin Northeast and in support of other partners regionally. Additionally, he will manage and develop the incubator program at Bloomsburg Regional Technology Center.
“Josh brings a history of business support, financial experience, and community involvement to the position, and we look forward to him helping to drive the economy of the region,” said Wayne Barz, chief investment officer at Ben Franklin Technology Partners.
Before coming to Ben Franklin Northeast, his career focused on commercial lending and business development.
He spent seven years at AgChoice Farm Credit as a loan officer and later as senior loan officer, managing a portfolio of more than 200 clients valued at $95 million. Prior to that, he was a marketing coordinator at Jill Jack’s State Farm Insurance.
He volunteers with local nonprofits and community organizations, including serving as a board member for the Milton Public Library, volunteer coach with the Milton Area High School football team, member of the Milton Occupational Advisory Council, and a former board member of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce.
He earned a bachelor of science degree in business administration from Westminster College in New Wilmington, and is also a graduate of Leadership Susquehanna Valley.
“I look forward to creating meaningful and impactful relationships throughout the Upper Susquehanna region and helping businesses old and new achieve their goals. I am excited by what we can accomplish in this region,” said Bradley.
Community members interested in meeting Bradley or touring the Bloomsburg Regional Technology Center are encouraged to contact him directly at jbradley@nep.benfranklin.org.
Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Northeastern Pennsylvania works to foster innovation and drives entrepreneurial success by providing investment capital and business support services to technology startups and established manufacturers.
For more information on its programs, visit online at nep.benfranklin.org