Murphy McCormack Capital Advisors (MMCA) and Robert J. McCormack, founder and managing partner of MMCA, received two awards at the Spring 2021 M&A Source Conference & Dealmakers Expo, held virtually. MMCA was named 2021 Top Firm of the Year among firms with 10-plus team members. The designation is awarded to the M&A firm with the highest total enterprise value of completed transactions during the preceding 12 months. In addition, Bob McCormack was named to the M&A Source Platinum Club, a designation reserved for individuals that have completed transactions in excess of $15 million dollars in enterprise value during the year.
“We are appreciative of being part of the M&A Source community of professionals, and consider it an honor to be recognized by M&A Source as part of its 2021 awards program,” commented Bob McCormack. “We are also immensely grateful to our clients. They have spent years building their businesses, and we greatly value and respect the trust they place in the MMCA team.”
M&A Source is a professional association of lower middle market M&A Advisors from the United States and around the world. The association is focused on education and certification of M&A intermediaries as well as development of relationships to facilitate transactions between private equity, search fund, and family office buyers and M&A Source members.
McCormack has earned the designations of M&A Master Intermediary (M&AMI), Certified Valuation Analyst (CVA) and Certified M&A Professional (CM&AP). He is a graduate of Alvernia University with a B.S. in Accounting and a Master of Business Administration.
Murphy McCormack Capital Advisors is a merger and acquisition firm headquartered in Lewisburg, with representatives located throughout Pennsylvania. The professionals at MMCA are focused on serving the unique needs of privately held middle market businesses, typically those with revenues of $10 million and higher, in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. In addition, the firm provides related services such as business valuations and business advisory services including assisting businesses in special situations such as financial restructuring and turnarounds.