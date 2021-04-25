DANVILLE — Two employees at Service 1st Federal Credit Union recently completed the Enhanced Financial Counseling Certification Program through the CrossState Credit Union Foundation.
Missy Thomas, assistant market in the Bloomsburg office; and Tina Cupp, assistant market manager in the Loyalsock office earned a Certified Credit Union Financial Counselor (CCUFC) designation by completing the program.
The certification program provides credit union professionals with the skills they need to help members achieve their financial goals.
This was the fourth group of Service 1st professionals to attend this program. To date, 21 Service 1st team members have earned their CCUFC designation.
For more information, contact Service 1st at 800.562.6049 or visit the credit union online at www.service1.org.