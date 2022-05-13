Mifflinburg Bank & Trust recently promoted four employees for their outstanding service and commitment to the organization.
Mandi Ruhl was promoted to senior vice president of retail banking; Lisa Erickson to senior vice president of human resources; Alisha Buck to vice president BSA/AML and OFAC Officer and Betsy Guffey to vice president of Milestone Investment Services.
Ruhl is in her 22nd year, having started in an entry-level position in 2000. She progressed to a branch manager in 2008, branch administrator in 2013, and was named the vice president of retail banking in 2017.
She is responsible for overseeing the staff and daily operations of all branch locations. Additionally, she serves as the corporation’s security officer and is responsible for the safety and protection of the bank’s personnel and facilities.
Ruhl is a 2010 graduate of Leadership Susquehanna Valley and a 2012 graduate of the Pennsylvania Banker’s Association Advanced School of Banking.
Erickson joined the bank in December 2018 and has more than 30 years of experience in human resources.
She serves as the vice president and assistant secretary of Mifflinburg Bancorp, Inc., vice president of human resources and assistant secretary of Mifflinburg Bank & Trust.
She is a member of the Society of Human Resource Management and the Susquehanna Human Resources Management Association, where she serves as a board member and has held positions of secretary, program chairperson and membership chairperson.
She graduated from Pennsylvania State University with a bachelor’s degree in hotel, restaurant and institutional management. She has held a PHR certification from HRCI since 2007 and a SHRM-CP certification from Society of Human Resource Management since 2015.
Buck joined Mifflinburg Bank in April 2010 and has more than 16 years of banking experience.
She holds a bachelor of science degree in business economics from Bloomsburg University, where she graduated magna cum laude.
As an experienced compliance officer, she currently holds the bank’s officer role for the Bank Secrecy Act/Anti-Money Laundering (BSA/AML) and Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) compliance programs. She became a Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS) in November 2018.
Betsy Guffey joined the bank in May 1998 and became insurance licensed in 2008, working jointly with the investment division, Milestone Investment Services.
In 2012, she became securities licensed and moved full-time to the investment advisor position. Guffey is a graduate of Mifflinburg School District and resides in Mifflinburg.