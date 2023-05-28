Mifflinburg Bank & Trust recently promoted four individuals for their exemplary service and commitment to their team members, customers, and the organization.
Amber Gabrielson was promoted to vice president of commercial lending, Brian Neitz to vice president of commercial lending, Amber Bierly to associate vice president of lending and Jennifer Keister to associate vice president of agricultural lending.
Gabrielson joined the bank in 2018, and has over 20 years of banking experience, specializing in commercial lending and community relationships.
She has a business management degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and is a graduate of the Central Atlantic School of Commercial Lending. She is also a 2005 alumna of Leadership Susquehanna Valley.
She teaches financial literacy to 1st grade students at Selinsgrove Area School District with the Junior Achievement Program, serves as a board member on the Selinsgrove Area Chamber of Commerce, and is a committee member for both the United Way Day of Action and Women United.
Neitz joined Mifflinburg Bank & Trust in 2012 as a community relationship manager. He was promoted in November 2022 to a commercial lender, currently located in the downtown Lewisburg branch.
He has been in the banking industry since 1995 with experience in residential and commercial lending.
He graduated from Bloomsburg University in 1995 with a bachelor of science degree in accounting.
He is a 2013 graduate of the PBA Advanced School of Banking and a 2014 graduate of the PBA School of Commercial Lending.
He is also a 2007 alumnus of Leadership Susquehanna Valley. He has been a board member of the Susquehanna River Valley Dental Health Clinic since 2009 and is their current co-chairman.
Bierly started with bank in 2014 as a processor in the loan operations department, where she was promoted to assistant manager a year later.
In 2018, she became a loan officer in the Mifflinburg branch and considers her job description to be financing dreams.
She is a 2012 Penn College alumna with a bachelor of science degree in business administration. She also graduated from the PA Bankers Advanced School of Banking in 2018.
Keister began her banking career with Mifflinburg Bank & Trust in 2015 as a credit analyst. A year later, she joined the lending team, where she specializes in agricultural lending.
She holds a bachelor of science degree in agribusiness management from Penn State University, where she graduated in 2012.
She is a 2016 graduate of PA Banker’s School of Commercial Banking and a Class of 2018 Leadership Susquehanna Valley alumna.