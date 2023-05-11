The Pottsville-based Law Firm of Fanelli, Evans & Patel, P.C. welcomes the newest member of its legal team, Attorney Michael J. Finn, of Riverside.
Prior to joining FEP, Finn worked as an assistant prosecutor in Northumberland County and was part of a Sunbury law firm.
In joining FEP, Finn will be focusing his practice on personal injury, civil litigation and criminal defense cases. He will be working out of the firm's Pottsville and Sunbury offices.
Attorney Finn is a graduate of Villanova University, where he was an academic All-American football player.
He then graduated from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law before returning home to the Northumberland County to begin his legal career. Following his collegiate football playing days, he also competed in regional and state-wide Strongman competitions.
In welcoming Finn, Albert Evans and Sud Patel, the rirm's senior partners said, "Mike Finn has been a fierce competitor and proven winner throughout high school, college and his legal career. We are thrilled that he has joined our Firm and look forward to working with him for many years to come."
Martha Barrick, broker/owner of Coldwell Banker Penn One Real Estate has announced the office’s monthly awards for April. The April Agent of the Month was awarded to Doug Wertz, who was also awarded the Listing Agent of the Month. The Sales Agents of the Month was tied between Brett Barrick and Ruth Anderson.
“We are so proud of Doug, Brett and Ruth. They always go the extra mile to make sure their clients have the best experience,” Barrick said.