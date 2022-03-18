SELINSGROVE — As the owner of Dairy Queen on the Strip for the past 22 years, Simona Lovik knows well the difficulties facing many teenagers and young adults.
"I've employed a lot of teens and witnessed a lot of self-destructive behaviors," said Slovik. For years she's "felt helpless" to guide them through their problems.
When Delia Ludwig, the daughter of Lovik's friend, Becca Law, died by suicide last year at age 14, she took action.
During the pandemic, Lovik became certified in First Aid for Mental Health and learned that teens could also benefit from the training.
On Wednesday evening, a group of about 20 students from Selinsgrove, Shikellamy, Berwick and Central Columbia high schools attended a presentation provided by counselor Cheryl Stumpf at Dairy Queen on how to respond when a person is contemplating ending their life.
"I want to be a resource for any young adult and if I can, just save one life," said Lovik. "The help is there."
Law, formerly of Selinsgrove and now living in Hughesville, said she supports Lovik's efforts to educate teens.
"I'm just here grieving, but she was called to action," Law said of her friend. "Simona watched Delia grow up and was going to hire her to work at Dairy Queen when she turned 15. But she never did turn 15."
Law said Delia was a "passionate, opinionated, artistic, kind and loving old soul."
She had no idea her daughter was struggling with mental health issues and hopes that by educating youth on how to respond when a friend is in trouble that other lives may be saved.
Suicide "is uncomfortable for adults to talk about much less kids, but I think it's important for teens to ask those difficult questions," said Law. "Too many times kids think that they can deal with it, or they don't want to betray a friend's trust by telling."
Megan Golomb, a senior at Berwick High School and president of the Youth Action Board at the FTC Teen Center, said the presentation included helpful tips and encouraged teens to not feel ashamed talking about the subject of suicide and mental health.
"It was really effective," Golomb said.
Berwick High School senior Justin Walker said the presentation should be held in school settings.
Law said she also hopes youth understand its not their burden to bear when a friend or loved one takes their own life.
"It's not their responsibility," she said.