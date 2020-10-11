SUNBURY — Applications are now being reviewed for the 2020 Small Business Assistance Awards provided by Sunbury’s Revitalization, Inc. Business and Economic Development Committee.
Committee members are kicking off their third year of the Small Business Assistance Award, designed to assist start-up, new or existing small businesses within the city of Sunbury.
Small businesses may be awarded up to $1,000 and/or in-kind services for the project/program for which they are applying.
Applications are evaluated based on the businesses needs for further growth, improvement, economic impact and alignment with Sunbury’s Revitalization, Inc. mission and values.
Emphasis will be placed on the significant impact the program / project will have on the small business.
The application window remains open until December 30, 2020.
Visit the website at — https://sunburyrevitalization.org/small-business-assistance/ — to print an application and for more information.