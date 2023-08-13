Getting ChatGPT on your computer is a lot easier than you might think, said Fleck said.
Go to parent company OpenAI.com, where there are three options: ChatGPT, Dall-e, and artistic AI, or go onboard as a developer.
For all entrepreneurs, go to ChatGPT. Click to sign up. Sometimes they max out their membership and you'll get a message that they are full and not accepting new members. Check back. Eventually (Fleck checked back for three or four days he managed to get in.)
Once you are in, Fleck recommends going for the Premium version, giving you access to all sorts of new features like plug-ins where you can extend the functionality of GPT. It guarantees you up time so you can always access it. Free members could have the problem of bandwidth.
It does give preference to paying customers. The premium version, Plus, is $20 a month. So for entrepreneurs, paying the $20 gives you access to a world of information and creativity.
You can access ChatGPT directly through your browser. You don't need any special software.